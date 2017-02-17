Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Generations Trypticon full reveal


Total victory requires total destruction That’s the tech spec quote for Generation 1 Trypticon, and it looks to be an appropriate quote for Generations Trypticon, who is now fully revealed over at IGN. According to IGN, this new Trypticon is a part of the Titans Return line, and like Fortress Maximus, includes a Deluxe class figure – Full-Tilt – who is a full-on Headmaster, whose head is the awesomely named Necro (who was once Wipe Out, according to design docs). But that is not all, because Trypticon can eat other Titan Masters (they may then be released via his &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Generations Trypticon full reveal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
