Today, 09:52 PM   #1
danatureboy
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Scarborough ON
Posts: 19
Unique Toys Provider in Toronto
Hi,

Just like the title says looking for a Unique Toys Provider in Toronto, prefer to meet up, box/package isn't necessary but should have his gun.

Thank you kindly,
Minh
Today, 10:31 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Crossover
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,495
Re: Unique Toys Provider in Toronto
You can get one brand new off of Ebay for ~$140 CAD shipped. I bought many figures from this seller and I've always received my order (and it's always shipped quickly). Here's the link:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/274604223066
