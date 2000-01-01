Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:52 PM
danatureboy
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Scarborough ON
Posts: 19
Unique Toys Provider in Toronto
Hi,
Just like the title says looking for a Unique Toys Provider in Toronto, prefer to meet up, box/package isn't necessary but should have his gun.
Thank you kindly,
Minh
danatureboy
Today, 10:31 PM
ssjgoku22
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,495
Re: Unique Toys Provider in Toronto
Quote:
Originally Posted by
danatureboy
Hi,
Just like the title says looking for a Unique Toys Provider in Toronto, prefer to meet up, box/package isn't necessary but should have his gun.
Thank you kindly,
Minh
You can get one brand new off of Ebay for ~$140 CAD shipped. I bought many figures from this seller and I've always received my order (and it's always shipped quickly). Here's the link:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/274604223066
ssjgoku22
