Hi,



Just like the title says looking for a Unique Toys Provider in Toronto, prefer to meet up, box/package isn't necessary but should have his gun.



https://www.ebay.com/itm/274604223066 You can get one brand new off of Ebay for ~$140 CAD shipped. I bought many figures from this seller and I've always received my order (and it's always shipped quickly). Here's the link:

