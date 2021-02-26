Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,193

TFW2005?s MPM-11 Ratchet Gallery Live!



Hey, remember the good old days when this thing came out?* Well, reminisce a bit with a gallery for MPM-11 Ratchet.* ?* I’ve had him here for a bit and finally got around to shooting him up.* Ratchet is the last of the Movie 1 Autobot crew to get an official Masterpiece slot.* Studio Series has been putting out some OK stuff at a faster pace for sure, but having all of the MPM team together does feel good, and looks great on shelf.** I feel Ratchet was one of the better from the crew, he’s got a nice tight



Hey, remember the good old days when this thing came out?* Well, reminisce a bit with a gallery for MPM-11 Ratchet.* ?* I've had him here for a bit and finally got around to shooting him up.* Ratchet is the last of the Movie 1 Autobot crew to get an official Masterpiece slot.* Studio Series has been putting out some OK stuff at a faster pace for sure, but having all of the MPM team together does feel good, and looks great on shelf.** I feel Ratchet was one of the better from the crew, he's got a nice tight





