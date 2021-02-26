Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005?s MPM-11 Ratchet Gallery Live!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,193
TFW2005?s MPM-11 Ratchet Gallery Live!


Hey, remember the good old days when this thing came out?* Well, reminisce a bit with a gallery for MPM-11 Ratchet.* ?* I’ve had him here for a bit and finally got around to shooting him up.* Ratchet is the last of the Movie 1 Autobot crew to get an official Masterpiece slot.* Studio Series has been putting out some OK stuff at a faster pace for sure, but having all of the MPM team together does feel good, and looks great on shelf.** I feel Ratchet was one of the better from the crew, he’s got a nice tight &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005’s MPM-11 Ratchet Gallery Live! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
WITH BOX Takara Tomy Transformers movie Advanced 3749 Nemesis Grimlock
Transformers
2003 Transformers Energon Omnicon STRONGARM Action Figure Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Decepticon Bludgeon Canada EXCLUSIVE/RARE/NEW
Transformers
Transformers G1 Magnets Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave Bumblebee and more.
Transformers
Transformers G1 plush toys Optimus Prime & Bumblebee
Transformers
Lot Of 3 Generations Transformers Plus BONUS
Transformers
Lot Of 3 Robot Heroes Transformers Packs MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.