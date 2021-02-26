|
TakaraTomy Generations Select Special Web Manga/Comic Final ? Part #01
Takara Tomy Mall
*have uploaded a the first part of their special*Generations Select Special Web Manga/Comic Final. The story takes places immediately after the previous Abominus manga ending (you can find an English translation*here
). Tons of surprises, revelations and villains: “Primus” seems to finally reveal their own agenda for the power of all the different Matrix. Primacron finally takes an active part. We can see another Primus in the form of The Last Knight Cybertron figure (Cybertron Primus redeco) . Battle starts again. God Neptune faces Super Megatron. Super Megatron converts into a hand/claw and combines with Shattered Glass » Continue Reading.
