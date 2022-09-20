Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Content From Brand License Europe 2022 Expo
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,937
Transformers Content From Brand License Europe 2022 Expo


We have our first intel and images from Brand Licensing Europe 2022 Expo. 2005 Boards Members*arun09345 and*Hawksford are currently on the show floor bringing us the content. Transformers: EarthSpark material is kept within the public section of the booth, while three private rooms showcase undisclosed material from Transformers, Nerf, and Peppa Pig brands. It is unclear exactly what is within the private room dedicated to the Transformers brand. But you can take a look at the public content, after the jump. Once again we thank*arun09345 and*Hawksford for their coverage.

The post Transformers Content From Brand License Europe 2022 Expo appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:40 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.