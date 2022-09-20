Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,937

Transformers Content From Brand License Europe 2022 Expo



We have our first intel and images from Brand Licensing Europe 2022 Expo. 2005 Boards Members*arun09345 and*Hawksford are currently on the show floor bringing us the content. Transformers: EarthSpark material is kept within the public section of the booth, while three private rooms showcase undisclosed material from Transformers, Nerf, and Peppa Pig brands. It is unclear exactly what is within the private room dedicated to the Transformers brand. But you can take a look at the public content, after the jump. Once again we thank*arun09345 and*Hawksford for their coverage.



We have our first intel and images from Brand Licensing Europe 2022 Expo. 2005 Boards Members*arun09345 and*Hawksford are currently on the show floor bringing us the content. Transformers: EarthSpark material is kept within the public section of the booth, while three private rooms showcase undisclosed material from Transformers, Nerf, and Peppa Pig brands. It is unclear exactly what is within the private room dedicated to the Transformers brand. But you can take a look at the public content, after the jump. Once again we thank*arun09345 and*Hawksford for their coverage.

