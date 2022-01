VidzxVega Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2019 Location: London, Ontario Posts: 61

Magnaboss' Sword This is gonna be a tough one, but if anyone has the pieces the composed BW Magnaboss' weapon I would be both ecstatic AND willing to pay. Please let me know if you have all or any of the following:



1x Lion arse claw

2x Feather Swords

2x Elephant ear cannons/maces



My poor old favourite from childhood is sadly unarmed and incomplete.