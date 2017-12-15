Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005?s Review of The Unofficial Guide to Vintage Transformers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,381
TFW2005?s Review of The Unofficial Guide to Vintage Transformers


As we near the end of the calendar year, we draw closer to the full release of J.E. (Rik) Alvarez’s upcoming, updated version of The Unofficial Guide to Vintage Transformers (2nd edition).* Thanks to Mr. Alvarez and Schiffer Publishing, we were given the opportunity to have an early look at the encyclopedic tome of toy robots from decades past. The book features photographs of his personal collection with additional ones coming from the Transformers fandom and community, making it all that much more special. It also features a plethora of facts regarding those figures, and knowledge that can be appreciated &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005’s Review of The Unofficial Guide to Vintage Transformers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 Mini Autobots lot of 13! All in AMAZING CONDITION!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Goldbug Original Sealed with Decoy Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Beachcomber Original Sealed Candian Card
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 Megatron Walther P-38 BOX ONLY Hasbro Takara 1984
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Wing Saber Hasbro complete
Transformers
IRONHIDE G1 MINT IN BOX NO FLAP CREASE STICKERS UNAPPLIED 100% COMPLETE RUB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.