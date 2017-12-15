Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,381

TFW2005?s Review of The Unofficial Guide to Vintage Transformers



As we near the end of the calendar year, we draw closer to the full release of J.E. (Rik) Alvarez’s upcoming, updated version of The Unofficial Guide to Vintage Transformers (2nd edition).* Thanks to Mr. Alvarez and Schiffer Publishing, we were given the opportunity to have an early look at the encyclopedic tome of toy robots from decades past. The book features photographs of his personal collection with additional ones coming from the Transformers fandom and community, making it all that much more special. It also features a plethora of facts regarding those figures, and knowledge that can be appreciated



The post







More... As we near the end of the calendar year, we draw closer to the full release of J.E. (Rik) Alvarez’s upcoming, updated version of The Unofficial Guide to Vintage Transformers (2nd edition).* Thanks to Mr. Alvarez and Schiffer Publishing, we were given the opportunity to have an early look at the encyclopedic tome of toy robots from decades past. The book features photographs of his personal collection with additional ones coming from the Transformers fandom and community, making it all that much more special. It also features a plethora of facts regarding those figures, and knowledge that can be appreciated » Continue Reading. The post TFW2005’s Review of The Unofficial Guide to Vintage Transformers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________