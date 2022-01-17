Via Weibo user*????
**we can share for you images of the gray prototype of upcoming*Fans Toys:*FT-30E Jester*(Masterpiece Scale Slingshot). We have a look at Fans Toys impressive cartoon-accurate take on G1 Aerialbot Slingshot*for the Masterpiece scale. The images let us appreciate the figures in both modes and a comparison size group shot with the rest of**Fans Toys Aerialbots. To top it all, we also have images of the Combiner mode which seems to be able to work as a right or left arm. You can check the mirrored images on this news post after the jump and then sound off » Continue Reading.
