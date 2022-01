Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Windblade Packaging & Sample

Via Flame Toys social channels, we have images of the packaging and a production sample of their new Furai Model IDW Windblade. After a long wait, we finally have a look at the packaging of Furai Model Windblade. The box features Windblade in a dynamic pose holding her sword. We also have a look at some of the pieces of this model kit and a finished sample showing off her poseability. The Furai Model line offers easy to build non transformable model kits. A good alternative for fans who are not familiarized with building models.