Super_Megatron
Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Windblade Packaging & Sample


Via*Flame Toys social*media channels, we have images of the packaging and a production sample of their new*Furai Model IDW Windblade. After a long wait, we finally have a look at the packaging of Furai Model Windblade. The box features Windblade in a dynamic pose holding her sword. We also have a look at some of the pieces of this model kit and a finished sample showing off her poseability.*The Furai Model line offers easy to build non transformable model kits. A good alternative for fans who are not familiarized with building models. According to the information shared, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Windblade Packaging & Sample appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



