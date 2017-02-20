Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,058
Toy Fair 2017 ? More Robots In Disguise Official Images


More official images from New York Toy Fair reveals are rolling in today. This round includes Robots in Disguise Legion and Warrior class figures. Read on to check out official renders for: Warrior: Windblade Twinferno Legion: Cyclonus Starscream Blurr Heatseaker

The post Toy Fair 2017 – More Robots In Disguise Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
