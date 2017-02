Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,058

Toy Fair 2017 ? More Robots In Disguise Official Images



More official images from New York Toy Fair reveals are rolling in today. This round includes Robots in Disguise Legion and Warrior class figures. Read on to check out official renders for: Warrior: Windblade Twinferno Legion: Cyclonus Starscream Blurr Heatseaker



