Transformers: The Last Knight CGI Package Art ? Optimus, Bumblebee, Barricade And Hou

We have a little update from our previous news post regarding Takara Tomy‘s Transformers: The Last Knight website. It seems as though the site is treating us to CGI Package Art*from the toy line. The art showcases Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Barricade and Hound in various action poses. Check ’em out, after the jump. The post Transformers: The Last Knight CGI Package Art – Optimus, Bumblebee, Barricade And Hound appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM