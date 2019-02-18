|
Transformers Cyberverse Series: Rob Wiggins Character Design Artwork
TFW2005 member Novaburnhilde found a third round of Boulder Media and Hasbro Studios artwork from the Transformers Cyberverse*series, with this set credited to product designer Rob Wiggins. Mirrored from the full gallery
and attached to this post are early versions of Optimus Prime and Starscream. Early Transformers Cyberverse concepts (when we referred to the show as “TF Origins”). This project was a lot of fun! My designs were competing against teams of designers in LA. Eventually, we won and got the green light to push ahead. The designs were further revised/revamped at Boulder Media for the final show. Review » Continue Reading.
