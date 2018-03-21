|
IDW Transformers Solicitations For June 2018
IDW has released their solicitations for comics arriving in June 2018. This June, we will see an old friend returning
along with the crew of Lost Light discovering an old enemy. Don’t forget*Optimus Prime #20, where the titular character will face a challenge unlike any challenge before. We also have several Trade Paperbacks (a couple being offered again). This June we will see
Optimus Prime #20Cover A: Kei Zama Optimus Prime #20Cover B: Casey W. Coller Transformers: Optimus Prime, Vol. 3 TPB Transformers: Optimus Prime, Vol. 1 (TPB – Offered Again) Transformers: Optimus Prime, Vol. 2*(TPB – Offered Again) » Continue Reading.
