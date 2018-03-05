|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel Comic Book By IDW
Novelization is not the only old friend that will see a return
with*Transformers: Bumblebee live action movie. IDW is also reviving one of their most beloved traditions associated with the movie series; Prequel Comics. Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 Cover A:*Andrew Griffith Cover B:*Fico Ossio Written: John Barber Art: Andrew Griffith In Shops: Jun 20, 2018 SRP: $3.99 Synopsis: “Some call him Goldfender, but the name’s Bee… Bumblebee. On loan to MI6 and teamed with a human partner, Bee’s trapped in the middle of a Cold War plot to disrupt British Secret Intelligence. But when things go wrong, it’s » Continue Reading.
