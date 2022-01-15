Japanese store E-Hobby have updated their website
*with images and information of their new*Official Transformers Merchandising. E-Hobby will be offering the following items on their website: Super Deformed Transformers Cards – Prismatic cards featuring “chibi style” renditions of G1 Convoy (Optimus Prime) & G1Megatron
*and*Convoybat (BW Bat Optimus Primal) & Metalligator (BW Crocodile Megatron).
*They are sold in pairs (G1 or BW) for*980 Yen (about $9.00). G1 Transformers acrylic logo – These acrylic stands designed after the G1 Japanese Transformers logo come in Cybertron/Autobot
or Destron/Decepticon
or Destron/Decepticon colors. They are priced 1500 Yen (about $13.00) each one.
