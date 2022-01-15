Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New E-Hobby Exclusive Official Transformers Merchandising


Japanese store E-Hobby have updated their website*with images and information of their new*Official Transformers Merchandising. E-Hobby will be offering the following items on their website: Super Deformed Transformers Cards – Prismatic cards featuring “chibi style” renditions of G1 Convoy (Optimus Prime) &#038; G1Megatron*and*Convoybat (BW Bat Optimus Primal) &#038; Metalligator (BW Crocodile Megatron).*They are sold in pairs (G1 or BW) for*980 Yen (about $9.00). G1 Transformers acrylic logo – These acrylic stands designed after the G1 Japanese Transformers logo come in Cybertron/Autobot or Destron/Decepticon colors. They are priced*1500 Yen (about $13.00) each one. These product are &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New E-Hobby Exclusive Official Transformers Merchandising appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
