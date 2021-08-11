|
Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-04 Kinglion (G1 Razorclaw) & CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla Gray Protot
Via Cang Toys Weibo
*we can share for your images of the gray prototypes of their CT-Chiyou-04 Kinglion (G1 Razorclaw) & CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla.* This new take on the G1 Predacons brings us a very interesting design, stylized for sure but still very recognizable as the classic G1 characters. We have a look at the lion mode of*CT-Chiyou-04 Kinglion (G1 Razorclaw) and the robot mode of*CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla (new character, transforms into a gorilla). In both cases we can spot some changes compared to the first renders
of each figure. We still have no concrete information on price or release » Continue Reading.
