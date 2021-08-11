Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,308
Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-04 Kinglion (G1 Razorclaw) & CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla Gray Protot


Via Cang Toys Weibo*we can share for your images of the gray prototypes of their CT-Chiyou-04 Kinglion (G1 Razorclaw) &#038; CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla.* This new take on the G1 Predacons brings us a very interesting design, stylized for sure but still very recognizable as the classic G1 characters. We have a look at the lion mode of*CT-Chiyou-04 Kinglion (G1 Razorclaw) and the robot mode of*CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla (new character, transforms into a gorilla). In both cases we can spot some changes compared to the first renders of each figure. We still have no concrete information on price or release &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-04 Kinglion (G1 Razorclaw) & CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla Gray Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



