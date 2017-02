RNSrobot Animated Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Edmonton AB Posts: 1,611

Q about search function Hey, question about the search function.



Is there a way to make the search only find a string of words?



Example: I search the sales forum for "Stealth Lockdown." I might type in "Stealth Lockdown", or Stealth+Lockdown. I only want to find Stealth Lockdown.



Problem is the search still brings up posts that list just plain "lockdown"



Same with, say, "Botcon Stunticons."



Is there a method for searching I'm not using besides quotations or + to get a specific result?

