Today, 02:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight Extended Super Bowl Spot Is Back


Director Michael Bay has something to share with us…. “Im not going to let you wait til super bowl I have have diehard fans, some are very good at hacking.” Transformers: The Last Knight Extended Super Bowl Spot is not officially back online…. and in 4K as well. Enjoy!

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Extended Super Bowl Spot Is Back appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



