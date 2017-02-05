|
Transformers: The Last Knight Extended Super Bowl Spot Is Back
Director Michael Bay has something to share with us…. “Im not going to let you wait til super bowl I have have diehard fans, some are very good at hacking.” Transformers: The Last Knight Extended Super Bowl Spot is not officially back online…. and in 4K as well. Enjoy!
