ssjgoku22 Armada Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 641

Zeta ZV-02 Core Star (Unicron)



Here is a link on Show Z if you want to preorder it or just browse the updated pictures (they usually update the ad when they receive new information).



https://showzstore.com/pre-order-zet...aos_p1553.html





This is the transformation/articulation video for the test shot of Zeta's Unicron:



https://youtu.be/ykXrKvD5kRc



May as well make a new thread for discussing this guy. Basically share your thoughts on the figure, compare it to the Haslab (pros and cons), etc. It really looks amazing.Here is a link on Show Z if you want to preorder it or just browse the updated pictures (they usually update the ad when they receive new information).This is the transformation/articulation video for the test shot of Zeta's Unicron: