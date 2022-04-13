Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,128
Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) Production Sample


Yolopark*have shared, via their*Facebook*and*Instagram*accounts, a new update of their*Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit). This is a 30-cm tall non-transforming Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime model kit designed after his Earth Mode as seen in the movie. The images show an assembled figure plus our first look at all the parts sprues of this impressive model kit. All pieces come in the base color and we can confirm that the silver parts come pre-painted. This figure is scheduled for release by June 2022 and pre-orders for this figure have started to show up via our sponsors &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) Production Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



