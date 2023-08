alternatorfan g1 baby Join Date: May 2008 Location: winnipeg Posts: 3,872

All updated minibots. I have all G1 18 mini bots

And i have 9 updated deluxes 1 core.



And 8 remain for the other g1 minibots.

Bumblejumper

Powerglide

Gears

Seaspray

Outback

Swerve

Tailgate

Windcharger

My question is are you going to collect all??

Like me.

Once they do those ill be done with collecting any more mini bot in carnations.