joelones
Earthrise un-appreciation thread
In the hope of not polluting "the other" thread and more so for the sanity of certain board members, I'd like to have a civil dialogue here where we can vent/share feelings with respect to the ER line.

Really, I'd like to have an other open discussion on the following:
  • What irks you most about the ER line?
  • Has the recent price hikes forced you to re-think your TF spending habits?
  • Has the recent price hikes forced you to re-think this hobby? If so, what new hobbies have you shifted to?
  • Lastly and most important: what do you think is the reason behind the price hikes? Production related? Inflation related? Fan gouging related? (Conspiracy theories welcome)
Ok, rollout autobots!
