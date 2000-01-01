In the hope of not polluting "the other
" thread and more so for the sanity of certain board members, I'd like to have a civil dialogue here where we can vent/share feelings with respect to the ER line.
Really, I'd like to have an other open discussion on the following:
- What irks you most about the ER line?
- Has the recent price hikes forced you to re-think your TF spending habits?
- Has the recent price hikes forced you to re-think this hobby? If so, what new hobbies have you shifted to?
- Lastly and most important: what do you think is the reason behind the price hikes? Production related? Inflation related? Fan gouging related? (Conspiracy theories welcome)
Ok, rollout autobots!