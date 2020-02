Shizuoka Hobby Show 2020 Cancelled In Japan

We can report that the*Shizuoka Hobby Show 2020 has been cancelled in Japan. Yahoo Japan announced that the Shizuoka Hobby show event (scheduled from May 16 to 17) has been cancelled this year. This due to Japanese government new regulations for big meetings and conventions in order to reduce the Corona virus impact in the area.*Exhibits from countless famed Japanese hobby manufacturers were planned to be on show at this event. Takara Tomy attended Shizuoka Hobby Show 2019 *with a nice display of Siege figures. Maybe there was something planned for this year too, but we will have to » Continue Reading. The post Shizuoka Hobby Show 2020 Cancelled In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM