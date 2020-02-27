Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Shizuoka Hobby Show 2020 Cancelled In Japan


We can report that the*Shizuoka Hobby Show 2020 has been cancelled in Japan. Yahoo Japan announced that the Shizuoka Hobby show event (scheduled from May 16 to 17) has been cancelled this year. This due to Japanese government new regulations for big meetings and conventions in order to reduce the Corona virus impact in the area.*Exhibits from countless famed Japanese hobby manufacturers were planned to be on show at this event. Takara Tomy attended Shizuoka Hobby Show 2019*with a nice display of Siege figures. Maybe there was something planned for this year too, but we will have to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shizuoka Hobby Show 2020 Cancelled In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
