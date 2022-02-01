Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:16 AM   #1
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxes released in Canada
Cybertron.ca is happy to report that Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxes have been released in Canada.

The wave consists of Crankcase, Dead End, Autobot Pointblank with Autobot Peacemaker, and Skullgrin.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
Today, 11:44 AM   #2
Ridiculousrobot
Generation 1
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxes released in Canada
very cool!!! which store has these?
Today, 11:51 AM   #3
wesperino
Energon
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxes released in Canada
GameStop has had 2 of the wave 3 figures so far in Ont.

Point blank and dead end.
Today, 12:20 PM   #4
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxes released in Canada
TRU is also getting them, I saw all 4 in store yesterday.
Today, 01:38 PM   #5
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxes released in Canada
At $45 a pop tru lol
