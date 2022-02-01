Decepticon Army King of the Obscure Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 2,106

Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxes released in Canada Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxes have been released in Canada.



The wave consists of Crankcase, Dead End, Autobot Pointblank with Autobot Peacemaker, and Skullgrin.



Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum

