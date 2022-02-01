|
Today, 09:16 AM
#1
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxes released in Canada
Cybertron.ca is happy to report that Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxes
have been released in Canada.
The wave consists of Crankcase
, Dead End
, Autobot Pointblank with Autobot Peacemaker
, and Skullgrin
.
Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
TFcon's Script Reading Author
Okay, I feel like you?re referencing something, and I don?t get it, and that?s not fair.
Today, 11:44 AM
#2
Location: st.Catharines On.
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxes released in Canada
very cool!!! which store has these?
Today, 11:51 AM
#3
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxes released in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by Ridiculousrobot
very cool!!! which store has these?
GameStop has had 2 of the wave 3 figures so far in Ont.
Point blank and dead end.
Today, 12:20 PM
#4
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxes released in Canada
TRU is also getting them, I saw all 4 in store yesterday.
Tonestar
Today, 01:38 PM
#5
Re: Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Deluxes released in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by Tonestar
TRU is also getting them, I saw all 4 in store yesterday.
At $45 a pop tru lol
