Decepticon Army King of the Obscure Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 2,106

Transformers Legacy Victory Universe Galaxy Shuttle released in Canada Transformers Legacy Victory Universe Galaxy Shuttle has been released in Canada.



Thanks to Cybertron.ca user Tyrann for reporting the first sighting.

It was found in a Walmart in Ontario.



Share your sightings in the Cybertron.ca is happy to report thathas been released in Canada.Thanks to Cybertron.ca userfor reporting the first sighting.It was found in a Walmart in Ontario.Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails

TFcon's Script Reading Author

Okay, I feel like you?re referencing something, and I don?t get it, and that?s not fair. __________________ Last edited by Dark Rage; Today at 11:41 AM .