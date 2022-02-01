Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legacy Victory Universe Galaxy Shuttle released in Canada
Cybertron.ca is happy to report that Transformers Legacy Victory Universe Galaxy Shuttle has been released in Canada.

Thanks to Cybertron.ca user Tyrann for reporting the first sighting.
It was found in a Walmart in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
Re: Transformers Legacy Victory Universe Galaxy Shuttle released in Canada
Gamestop? Walmart? Toys-R-Us? Please post where it was found in the post.
Re: Transformers Legacy Victory Universe Galaxy Shuttle released in Canada
Gamestop? Walmart? Toys-R-Us? Please post where it was found in the post.
Walmart. Ontario.

They're Walmart exclusives.
