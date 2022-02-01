|
Transformers Legacy Victory Universe Galaxy Shuttle released in Canada
Cybertron.ca is happy to report that Transformers Legacy Victory Universe Galaxy Shuttle
has been released in Canada.
Thanks to Cybertron.ca user Tyrann
for reporting the first sighting.
It was found in a Walmart in Ontario.
