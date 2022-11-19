Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Class Wave 1 & 2 New Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,212
Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Class Wave 1 & 2 New Stock Images


Thanks to In Demand Toys*we can share for you new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Class Wave 1 &#038; 2. We have clear images of the packaging and both modes of each toy as well as the included part on each one to complete the build-a-figure Mandroid toy. Only figure missing is Wave 2 Optimus Prime. EarthSpark Deluxe Wave 1 Bumblebee EarthSpark Deluxe Wave 1 Megatron EarthSpark Deluxe Wave 1 Terran Twitch EarthSpark Deluxe Wave 2 Shockwave (Cyberverse Shockwave redeco) The new packaging images let us see that all of them are labeled as “plastic free packaging” &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers EarthSpark Deluxe Class Wave 1 & 2 New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.