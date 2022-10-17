Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:03 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers EarthSpark Spin Changer Optimus Prime With Robby Malto In-Package Images


Via an eBay listing we have our first in-package images of the new*Transformers EarthSpark Spin Changer Optimus Prime With Robby Malto figure. One of the biggest toys in the line, featuring a simple transformation and a new gimmick by turning the top half around once until it locks, it will release in a spinning motion when the human partner figurine is plugged into the slot on top of the shoulder. This is the second EarthSpark Spin Changer toy following the Bumblebe with Mo Malto we had previously seen. See the new images after the jump and click on &#187; Continue Reading.

