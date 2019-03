Transformers voice actor Marlene Aragon joins the G1 reunion at TFcon Los Angeles 201

TFcon is very happy to announce Marlene Aragon the voice of Elita-1 in Transformers Generation 1 will be joining the G1 Reunion event happening at TFcon Los Angeles 2019 for her first ever convention appearance. Marlene will be taking part in autograph sessions with the attendees of America's largest fan-run Transformers convention on the Saturday of the convention. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for exact times. Marlene Aragon is presented by The Chosen Prime . LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the