Hobby Link Japan 2021 Fall Sale!
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Hobby Link Japan shared news of their fall sale starting today. Hit the link below to get right into the action and happy hunting!   Fall Sale 2021 Conditions The Fall Sale begins September 16th, 2021 at 11AM JST, and ends September 24th, at 11AM JST. * * Japan Standard Time. Check your time zone here.
Our Fall Sale 2021 discounts apply only to in-stock special sale items ordered during the campaign period. Any order handling method is fine. Only a certain quantity of stock is allocated » Continue Reading.
