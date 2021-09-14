|
X-Transbots MX-XXXV Caravaggio (Masterpiece Scale G1 Hauler) Color Renders
X-Transbots doesn’t stop! Via their Facebook account
*they surprised us with the color renders of their next project:*MX-XXXV Caravaggio (Masterpiece Scale G1 Hauler). Caravaggio is a green redeco of X-Transbots*MX-VI Da Vinci / Grapple
*inspired by the E-Hobby exclusive G1 Roadhauler from 2003 (also inspired by G1 cartoon Hauler). This figure joins the recent X-Transbots reveals of redecos/retools of their*MX-V Dante/Inferno together with MX-VI Da Vinci/Grapple and MX-VII Tirador/Artfire
. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! See the mirrored images on this news post after the break » Continue Reading.
