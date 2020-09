Transformers R.E.D (Robot Enhanced Design) Optimus Prime & Megatron In-Hand Images

Courtesy of* Blacklai's toybase *we can share for you a nice set of in-hand images of the new*Transformers R.E.D (Robot Enhanced Design) Optimus Prime & Megatron. Optimus Prime and Megatron are part of the first wave of this new non-transformable action figures (together with Soundwave). We have good shots showing paint, details and the range of posability of these new figures. We are sure many fans would love to recreate classic scenes from the G1 cartoon. Check all Blacklai's gallery here *or some mirrored key shots after the jump. Let us know your impressions on the 2005