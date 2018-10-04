Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,181

Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 3 Found At Australian Retail



The small but fun*Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 3 has finally made its way to Australian Retail. The blind-bags were found at Toyworld Central in Northland shopping Centre for 4.99 Australian Dollars ($3.54) This wave consists on the following characters:Barricade, Bumblebee, Autobot Dino, Autobot Drift, Evac, Ironhide, Phantom Strike Lockdown, Silver Knight Optimus Prime, Autobot Ratchet, Sentinel Prime, Dinobot Slug and Sky Rage Starscream.* Happy hunting to all Australian fans!



The small but fun*Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 3 has finally made its way to Australian Retail. The blind-bags were found at Toyworld Central in Northland shopping Centre for 4.99 Australian Dollars ($3.54) This wave consists on the following characters:Barricade, Bumblebee, Autobot Dino, Autobot Drift, Evac, Ironhide, Phantom Strike Lockdown, Silver Knight Optimus Prime, Autobot Ratchet, Sentinel Prime, Dinobot Slug and Sky Rage Starscream.* Happy hunting to all Australian fans!





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.