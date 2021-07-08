Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Set Photos ? Possible First Look at Mirage Porsche A


Coming to us once again from friend of the site Protoman on Twitter, we have a small batch of set photos for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts where it was shooting in Montreal at Atwater Downtown. Included is what’s being described as some very 90’s looking extras B-footage and a “Transformers 7” chair. However, what we think fans will be most interested in is a possible first look at Mirage’s alt-mode in the movie, a silver Porsche – and there are two of them present in fact. (Perhaps this may open the door for a Masterpiece Jazz happening down &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Set Photos – Possible First Look at Mirage Porsche Alt Mode appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



