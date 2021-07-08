|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri #04SG Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Color Sample
Flame Toys have shared, via their*Facebook account
, images of a color sample of the next installment in their high-quality*Kuro Kara Kuri line: Shattered Glass Optimus Prime. The Kuro Kara Kuri line brings us officially licensed non-transformable action figures with top-quality finishing and material including die-cast. This figure is a Shattered Glass redeco of the*Kuro Kara Kuri #04 Optimus Prime
. We are sure this new color scheme will be a pleasure for any camera. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on these news post and then chime in your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
