Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri #04SG Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Color Sample
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,791
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri #04SG Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Color Sample


Flame Toys have shared, via their*Facebook account, images of a color sample of the next installment in their high-quality*Kuro Kara Kuri line: Shattered Glass Optimus Prime. The Kuro Kara Kuri line brings us officially licensed non-transformable action figures with top-quality finishing and material including die-cast. This figure is a Shattered Glass redeco of the*Kuro Kara Kuri #04 Optimus Prime. We are sure this new color scheme will be a pleasure for any camera. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on these news post and then chime in your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri #04SG Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Color Sample appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Battlecore Optimus Prime - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Autobot Blurr
Transformers
Transformers G1 Dinobot Slag AUTHENTIC Vintage 1985 Takara with Box
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Decepticon Bonecrusher
Transformers
Transformers Kingdom RED ALERT. Deluxe Class. IN HAND READY
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Autobot Repugnus
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Skrapnel "MOC"
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:59 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.