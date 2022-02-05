Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Beyond Reality VR Video Game Launch Date Announcement


The official*Meta4 Interactive YouTube account have uploaded a new promotional video of their upcoming*Transformers Beyond Reality VR video game which is also the official launch date announcement. In this game you take the role of an Autobot and you will have to fight against the evil Decepticons to save the earth. The game is presented as an Arcade-style first-person shooter. The game will be available*for Playstation VR and Steam VR on March 31st 2022.*They have just opened an official website and social media channels for the game. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Now see the promotional images &#187; Continue Reading.

