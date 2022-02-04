Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers x Top War Crosssover Event: Darkness Falls


Via Graphic Policy we can share for you a new promotional image and information about the*Transformers x Top War Crosssover Event: Darkness Falls. A new crossover between Transformers and this*Free to Play Mobile Online Real Time Strategy game. New characters are coming in hot this March: This March, join another epic battle in TOP WAR: BATTLE GAME, a PvP faction war style and innovative strategy game, from Top War Studio! In this exciting second cross over event, the Transformers ?bots and their Top War allies will continue their fight! But this time, Autobots and Decepticons must form a temporary &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers x Top War Crosssover Event: Darkness Falls appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



