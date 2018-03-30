Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,989

Star Wars Transformers by Takara-Tomy Advert



Takara-Tomy's Youtube page has added a new video showcasing their Star Wars Transformers line. The advert has a disappointing lack of stop-motion or other fun, instead discussing the features of the figure's design and transformation, calling out the accuracy of the vehicle designs and the authentic accessories. The advert features Darth Vader / TIE Advanced, and Han Solo & Chewbacca / Millenium Falcon. There's no hint toward future releases either, unfortunately. Check out the video below:





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.