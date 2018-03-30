Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Star Wars Transformers by Takara-Tomy Advert
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,989
Star Wars Transformers by Takara-Tomy Advert
Takara-Tomy’s Youtube page has added a new video showcasing their Star Wars Transformers line. The advert has a disappointing lack of stop-motion or other fun, instead discussing the features of the figure’s design and transformation, calling out the accuracy of the vehicle designs and the authentic accessories. The advert features Darth Vader / TIE Advanced, and Han Solo &#38; Chewbacca / Millenium Falcon. There’s no hint toward future releases either, unfortunately. Check out the video below:

The post Star Wars Transformers by Takara-Tomy Advert appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:39 AM   #2
Jove
Nostalgia Enthusiast
Jove's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Waterloo - ON
Posts: 568
Re: Star Wars Transformers by Takara-Tomy Advert
These don't look significantly better than the first generation of these figures, which, as I recall, were not very good.

Am I wrong?
Jove is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Five Transformer DX Micromaster Landcross Reissue, Two are Black Variants
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime MISB Sealed Hasbro Autobot Leader
Transformers
Transformers Energon Deluxe Decepticons-Starscream,Sharkticon,more!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Alert - Incomplete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.