Great news for fellow Australian collectors! Via Ozformers
*we can confirm that the highly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series SS 73 Grindor And SS 86-07 Slug & Daniel have been found in Australia. Both Leader class toys have been showing up at Toyworld and Toy Kingdom stores in Australia. We hope these figure will hit store in other countries soon. Happy hunting!
