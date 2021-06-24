Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:00 AM
Magic Square Toys MS-B31 Brobdingnag (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus) Color Prototype


Third party company*Magic Square Toys have revealed, via their*Weibo account, an extensive gallery of their*MS-B31 Brobdingnag (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus).* Magic Square is bringing a new take on G1 Ultra Magnus for the competitive Legends scale market. The images reveal a more robust and blocky design compared to the old*Magic Square MB-04 Transporter. A very promising project that will stand*13.3 cm tall. According to the information shared on the Weibo post, these parts would work like an armor for*Magic Square Light Of Justice*MS-B18W white version variant which will be sold separately. Click on the bar to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Magic Square Toys MS-B31 Brobdingnag (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



