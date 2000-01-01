|
Re: The Last Knight: Rationale for Megatron's return?
Galvatron and new Megatron share some design similarities along with TF1-3 similarities, so my 2 guesses would be:
1: Megatron reformats his body into a new form and calls himself Megatron much like how he said "I AM MEGATRON" in TF1, because he's always being called NBE1 and Galvatron is NOT who he is.
2: Quintessa has something to do with his rebirth. I notice some shots of Optimus has the blue head and some have, like Megatron, the red war paint. Makes me wonder about how things transition between the two, as if allies before Prime inevitably becomes himself again, probably dying to save Earth...or dare I say it, Beast Machines Techno-organic merge.
I dunno. I'm excited to find out though.