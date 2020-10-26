|
Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Wave 3 Out in Canada
Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the new*Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Wave 3 is out in Canada. This wave* consists of Sunstreaker, Trailbreaker, Fasttrack and Runamuck. They have been spotted at several Walmart stores in Canada. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Wave 3 Out in Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca