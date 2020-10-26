Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Wave 3 Out in Canada


Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca*we can report that the new*Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Wave 3 is out in Canada. This wave* consists of Sunstreaker, Trailbreaker, Fasttrack and Runamuck. They have been spotted at several Walmart stores in Canada. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Wave 3 Out in Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



