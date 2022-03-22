Artist*Ken Christiansen, via his*social media
*channels
, is treating us with even more*Transformers Botbots Concept Art. We have another set of interesting ideas for characters, toys and alt modes. Keep in mind that these are early concepts for the toys which didn’t consider parts count or size. Another good chance to remember that the new Transformers Botbots cartoon will premiere on Netflix this Match 25th. See the images attached to this news post, as well as Ken Christiansen’s previous concept art images, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Botbots Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...