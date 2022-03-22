Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Botbots Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,022
Transformers Botbots Concept Art By Ken Christiansen


Artist*Ken Christiansen, via his*social media*channels, is treating us with even more*Transformers Botbots Concept Art. We have another set of interesting ideas for characters, toys and alt modes. Keep in mind that these are early concepts for the toys which didn’t consider parts count or size. Another good chance to remember that the new Transformers Botbots cartoon will premiere on Netflix this Match 25th. See the images attached to this news post, as well as Ken Christiansen’s previous concept art images, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Botbots Concept Art By Ken Christiansen appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Shoucang Robots in Digsuise Jindian
Transformers
Transformers Fancy Cell Transportation Captain FC-X01 Masterpiece Astrotrain
Transformers
Hasbro 1986 Transformers Targetmasters Original G1 Blurr Incomplete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Darth Vader crossover star destroyer 4 in1 with box complete
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 1983 Soundwave w/3 cassettes Laserbeak Ravage Rumble
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Bombshell Decepticon Takara Japan Complete
Transformers
Star Wars Transformers Darth Vader TIE Advanced (2006) Hasbro Toy Figure SEALED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.