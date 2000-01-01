Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:38 PM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,860
ER Seeker Landing Gear add on Review
I quick little odds and ends video coving a few KOs but, more importantly, a neat, simple, Earthrise seeker upgrade for landing gear!

https://youtu.be/j07lA-47r24
