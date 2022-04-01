Artist*Ken Christiansen*keeps sharing more Transformers Botbots concept art with a new set of images of his*unreleased Transformers Botbots Kiosks. The images, shared via*Ken Christiansen?s Instagram
*and Facebook
, show early ideas of transforming playsets which should have been big enough to hold several other regular Botbots. This time we have several ideas for a candy shop and an ice cream shop (don’t miss the igloo!). Sadly,*this is the last batch of Botbots sketches that Ken will be sharing. What do you think about this Botbots kiosks idea? See the images after the break, and then click on the discussion link » Continue Reading.
The post More Unreleased Transformers Botbots Kiosks Concept Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...