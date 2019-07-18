|
Gilson X Transformers Snowboards & Skis
Snowboards & Skis manufacturer Gilson
*has teamed up with Hasbro to bring the Transformers franchise this winter with the new*Gilson X Transformers Snowboards & Skis. The release of this new merchandise was mentioned at Hasbro’s product panel at San Diego Comic Con 2019
. The snowboards and skies showcase great Evergreen art of fan-favorite characters: Optimus Prime, Megatron, Grimlock, Soundwave and Bumblebee. They are available via Gilson website
*as special limited editions}. Snowboards are $595.00 and skis are $775.00, except the Bumblebee snowboard which is priced $325.00. Ready to Transform and roll out in style this winter? Let us know » Continue Reading.
