Transformers: Mega Mighties Rescue Bots Bumblebee Spotted At UK Retail



2005 Boards member Underlord is giving us the heads up that the Transformers: Mega Mighties Rescue Bots Bumblebee has beeb spotted At UK Retail. Mega Mighties Bumblebee is cute*super-deformed, non-transforming action figure with limited articulation (similar to the Titan Heroes/Guardians toyline) aimed to small kids. It was found at Tesco, Clacton on sea for £10 ($12.88), or two for £15. His wave partner*Hot Shot should surface soon. A great gift for young Rescue Bots fans.



The post







