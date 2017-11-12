Via*Transformerschile.cl group on Facebook
*we can report that Transformers Tribute Movie Anniversary Edition Optimus Prime Was Spotted At Chilean Retail. This reissue of the original Leader Class Movie 2007 Optimus Prime with some extra chrome and paint apps was spotted at Falabella store in Plaza Oeste Mall, Región Metropolitana by Israel Veloso Pizarro. The figure is sold for 99990 Chilean Pesos which is about 158.28 US Dollars approximately*which makes it one of the most expensive action figures there at the moment. Happy hunting for all Chilean fans. Be sure to share your sightings around the world at » Continue Reading.
