Transformers Till All Are One Annual 2017 iTunes Preview


Via iTunes, we have preview pages for the long-awaited finale issue of the series Till All Are One. In this extended length issue, we will get to see how the story concludes as our protagonists continue trying to put Cybertorn in their total control. The book is scheduled to be released on December 20th, and you can check out the first few pages of the book after the break. Transformers Till All Are One Annual 2017 Writer: Scott, Mairghread Artist: Pitre-Durocher, Sara Cover Artist: Pitre-Durocher, Sara Publisher: IDW Print Length: 44 Pages Price: $7.99 Description: Elita One, Windblade, and

The post Transformers Till All Are One Annual 2017 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



