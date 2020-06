Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,761

More Studio Series Updates ? 86 Grimlock Art, ROTF Sideswipe, Grindor, 86 Gnaw



More updates from the Studio Series line as we now have listings for a Revenge of the Fallen Sideswipe, a Leader Grindor with Ravage, and a Studio Series 86 Gnaw! In addition to all of these, the 86 Grimlock listing has also been updated with artwork featuring G1 Wheelie riding on the back of a G1 Grimlock. While these listings do answer some questions, they open many others regarding the potential addition of the 1986 film to the Studio Series line and how Hasbro plans to go about things. On the Michael Bay side of things however, we also have



The post







More... More updates from the Studio Series line as we now have listings for a Revenge of the Fallen Sideswipe, a Leader Grindor with Ravage, and a Studio Series 86 Gnaw! In addition to all of these, the 86 Grimlock listing has also been updated with artwork featuring G1 Wheelie riding on the back of a G1 Grimlock. While these listings do answer some questions, they open many others regarding the potential addition of the 1986 film to the Studio Series line and how Hasbro plans to go about things. On the Michael Bay side of things however, we also have » Continue Reading. The post More Studio Series Updates – 86 Grimlock Art, ROTF Sideswipe, Grindor, 86 Gnaw appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca