Old Today, 02:41 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,761
More Studio Series Updates ? 86 Grimlock Art, ROTF Sideswipe, Grindor, 86 Gnaw


More updates from the Studio Series line as we now have listings for a Revenge of the Fallen Sideswipe, a Leader Grindor with Ravage, and a Studio Series 86 Gnaw! In addition to all of these, the 86 Grimlock listing has also been updated with artwork featuring G1 Wheelie riding on the back of a G1 Grimlock. While these listings do answer some questions, they open many others regarding the potential addition of the 1986 film to the Studio Series line and how Hasbro plans to go about things. On the Michael Bay side of things however, we also have &#187; Continue Reading.

