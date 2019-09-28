|
Transformers: Cyberverse Season 3 Greenlit, Possible TV Movie Listed
Allspark Studios‘ official show release list for 2020
, reveals the third season*a.k.a Chapter 3*of Transformers: Cyberverse. The newly updated episode count is listed as 62 X 11. On the 2018 list, it was just 18 for Season 1 and a total of 36 by Season 2 (on the 2019 list). Since season 1 and 2 were 18 episodes each, and if Season 3 is also 18 episodes, that leaves an addition of 8 episodes which may undoubtedly be a TV Event clocking in at 88 minutes. This particular pattern is identical to how we learned of the RID 2015’s » Continue Reading.
