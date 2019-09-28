Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Cyberverse Season 3 Greenlit, Possible TV Movie Listed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:23 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,506
Transformers: Cyberverse Season 3 Greenlit, Possible TV Movie Listed


Allspark Studios‘ official show release list for 2020, reveals the third season*a.k.a Chapter 3*of Transformers: Cyberverse. The newly updated episode count is listed as 62 X 11. On the 2018 list, it was just 18 for Season 1 and a total of 36 by Season 2 (on the 2019 list). Since season 1 and 2 were 18 episodes each, and if Season 3 is also 18 episodes, that leaves an addition of 8 episodes which may undoubtedly be a TV Event clocking in at 88 minutes. This particular pattern is identical to how we learned of the RID 2015’s &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Season 3 Greenlit, Possible TV Movie Listed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers lot
Transformers
Transformers Classics Generations Autobot Lot - 12 figures!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Lot - Topspin, Twintwist, Perceptor, more!
Transformers
Transformers Triple Changers Lot - Astrotrain, Blitzwing, Octane - all x2!
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron WFC Deluxe Autobot Ratchet MISB
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations Tyrantron Megatron MMC Reformatted R-28
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:05 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.